Letter: Inflation Reduction Act will not benefit Americans

Inflation Reduction Act will not benefit Americans

Fellow Virginians, here we go again with a huge new law (775 pages), the Inflation Reduction Act, which claims it will reduce inflation. This new law pushed through with the help and support by our very own Senators and Democratic representatives has pork to provide for climate change (mainly by helping pay people to buy EVs and building solar panels), raise taxes by 15% on corporations that pay no tax, provides $80 billion for 87,000 IRS agents to audit our taxes, reduction on certain drugs that are negotiated with drug companies, and pork for other pet projects. All this to get you thinking about the upcoming midterm elections to vote for Democrats.

Corporations who used the IRS rules under Congressional authority for depreciation and research to cut back on their taxes will pass this tax burden on to us. They will cut dividends and hurt the people who struggle to build 401k’s and IRA’s to support themselves in retirement. We have been spoofed by slick politicians who need to be voted out for what this bill does to the middle class and poor. There are too many moving parts and Senators like Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema who were opposed to raising taxes were benefited to get their vote. Manchin will get a pipeline in his state approved, and Sinema will get a benefit for hedge fund traders.

The Democratic propaganda machine is out in full force to garner a few votes to stay in power and change our lives to one controlled totally by the government. No wonder this Congress and the president have such a low approval rating. Vote in this midterm for people of values and trust and not incumbent slick politicians who will continue their party loyalty and benefit themselves.

Mitch Fournet

Spotsylvania