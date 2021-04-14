LETTER: Infrastructure plan should include desalination plants

Infrastructure plan should include desalination

President Biden wants to spend $2.3 trillion on his infrastructure plan, which includes many components. One I haven’t seen is a significant investment in research and development of highly productive desalination plants.

The U.S. West is in another major drought. Water rights and conflicts over water have raged since the mid 1800s. Think of all the Western movies and TV shows focusing on them.

The majority of Earth is covered with water, yet it cannot be used by humans, animals and for irrigation without desalination. The U.S. is far behind Australia, the Mideast and North African countries in operational plants. Many large ships and submarines already process their freshwater.

Wikipedia, among much information, discusses the two main processes used, with quite a few subsets (too lengthy for this letter ).

The barrier to more widespread desalination plants is cost. In addition to building the plants, production requires vast amounts of energy. Then the water must be transported to where it is needed, whether by pipeline, rail, truck or ship. Water is heavy, so that is not a small expense.