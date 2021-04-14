LETTER: Infrastructure plan should include desalination plants

Infrastructure plan should include desalination
President Biden wants to spend $2.3 trillion on his infrastructure plan, which includes many components. One I haven’t seen is a significant investment in research and development of highly productive desalination plants.
The U.S. West is in another major drought. Water rights and conflicts over water have raged since the mid 1800s. Think of all the Western movies and TV shows focusing on them.
The majority of Earth is covered with water, yet it cannot be used by humans, animals and for irrigation without desalination. The U.S. is far behind Australia, the Mideast and North African countries in operational plants. Many large ships and submarines already process their freshwater.
Wikipedia, among much information, discusses the two main processes used, with quite a few subsets (too lengthy for this letter ).
The barrier to more widespread desalination plants is cost. In addition to building the plants, production requires vast amounts of energy. Then the water must be transported to where it is needed, whether by pipeline, rail, truck or ship. Water is heavy, so that is not a small expense.
Other factors include disposing of the byproduct of the process: brine and minerals. Another is how to protect sea life from the massive ocean intakes that would be required.
The world has more water than we could ever need if efficient desalination processing and delivery were developed. Arid lands could become fertile farmland. Water rationing between states along interstate rivers could be mitigated. If enough ocean water was converted around the globe, rising sea levels possibly could be reversed.
I’d like to see some of that $2.3 trillion directed to this effort.
Chris Mendl
Falmouth