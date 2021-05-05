LETTER: Infrastructure spending must be on infrastructure

Infrastructure spending must be

on infrastructure

The aggregate of the spending President Biden proposed in his speech last week was $6 trillion. Paid out over the three-year period he plans to use that money, the bill is $25,000 for each family of four. That is $8,000 of new taxes annually.

Our crumbling infrastructure needs work desperately. The electricity is about to stop flowing, and our bridges will start collapsing soon unless we get going now. It will not be cheap, but it must happen. We cannot funnel trillions of dollars into already failed big government programs and sustain our nation.

Democrats boast of the jobs they have created, but the middle class is gasping its last breath as these low-paying service jobs dominate what is left of the want ads. The good jobs have just about left the United States already.

Speaking of want ads, read them. They are a true bellwether of our economic health.

Michael Thompson

Stafford