Inmates put

ahead of seniors

for vaccine

It seems like our governor and the great state of Virginia have regulated senior citizens to the end of the line for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

After reading The Free Lance–Star, we find out that inmates can get the vaccine before us.

It’s a fine day when law-abiding, tax-paying senior citizens are behind inmates for a life-saving vaccine. It’s not like some of us can wait a long time, as we are in the declining years of our lives.

Wyveta Deats

Stafford