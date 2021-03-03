LETTER: Instead of admitting mistakes, COVID experts doubled down

COVID experts won’t admit their mistakes

The State of Florida is a COVID-infested disaster. Or at least that’s what it should be, according to our public health “experts” and mainstream media.

The Sunshine State has reopened in-person schooling, never implemented a statewide mask mandate, and repealed what few restrictions they did have back in September (a move that Dr. Anthony Fauci called “very concerning”).

Yet despite all the fear-mongering and hysteria over Florida’s reopening, the state has handled COVID extremely well.

In deaths per capita, Florida ranks behind 26 other states and the District of Columbia despite having the second highest elderly population in the country.

Furthermore, since the return to in-person learning, there have been no major outbreaks among students or faculty.

So why is it that public health experts aren’t reversing course and recommending that other states follow Florida’s lead? Simply put, acknowledging Florida’s success would mean acknowledging their own failures.