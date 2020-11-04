LETTER: Intelligence agencies often missed the mark

‘Intelligence’ agencies often missed the mark

It is clear from recent revelations that many of the current and retired career senior management personnel of the CIA, FBI, and DNI are corrupt. There is no doubt that just before and after the 2016 election, too many of these corrupt leaders actively attempted to overthrow the results of the election by lying, fabricating stories and doing everything in their power to destroy President Trump.

The deceit of these “intelligence agencies” and their unelected personnel is indisputable. They think that they alone know the facts and whatever they say must be followed. You must believe them and do what they say.

Well, the “intelligence” agencies missed the mark in preserving our safety and national security in not forewarning us about the 9/11 attacks, assuring us that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, that the USS Cole was heading into a terrorist beehive in which 17 of our sailors were killed, and that our president colluded with the Russians.

Blaming President Trump, and not China for COVID deaths is treacherous!