LETTER: Investigate Afghanistan but not Capitol insurrection?

Investigate Afghanistan but not insurrection?

Fredericksburg-area Rep. Rob Wittman and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik are calling for the establishment of a national commission to investigate America’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan [“Wittman seeks commission on U.S. actions in Afghanistan,” Aug. 21].

Certainly the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, like the previous disasters that accompanied U.S. military involvement in Vietnam and Iraq, should be investigated. We must learn and heed the lessons that will prevent the reoccurrence of another catastrophic war.

But where were Wittman and Stefanik when the former president ordered the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and an even more rapid timeline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops?

Where was their concern for the safety of the Afghan interpreters and citizens who supported our troops when a federal judge ruled in September 2019 that the Trump administration violated the law by failing to resolve their visa applications? Or more recently, when a former White House Homeland Security official accused the former president and Stephen Miller of deliberating obstructing visa processing for U.S. allies in Afghanistan?