LETTER: IRS forbids political campaigning in churches

IRS forbids churches from campaigning for candidates

“Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022” [Oct. 22] states that “Vice President Kamala Harris recorded a video praising McAuliffe that will be seen at 300-plus churches statewide … .” The article continues to say that last weekend saw Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams campaigning in churches.

I’d like to know how many of these churches are IRS tax exempt. Page 8 of IRS Publication 1828, “Tax Guide For Churches & Religious Organizations,” says “they must not participate in, or intervene in, any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate for public office.”

We’re all well aware the IRS’ use of the word guide is more than a suggestion. I suspect some, if not most of these churches enjoy 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. If so, they are in blatant violation of the law.

Stop campaigning in churches or lose tax exempt status.

Chris Mendl

Falmouth