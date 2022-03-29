Letter: IRS returns and concerns

Concerns about IRS returns and fees

Like my father in-law use to say, “You only have to worry about two things in life, paying taxes and death.”

Well, since I always have to pay taxes every year, I always wait until the last day to submit. Normally required on April 15 each year. Last year, the 2020 taxes were due May 17, 2021.

So as usual, I headed to the downtown Fredericksburg post office on May 17, 2021, and sent them in.

Two weeks ago, I received a letter from the IRS saying I owed money. The reason was that my taxes were not received until June 17, 2021. Since I was roughly 30 days late, they said I owed extra funds to cover interest and penalties.

Trying to use the IRS hotline was no help.

Fortunately, I hit one of my sons up, and he did the research and explained what I needed to do (which he said was pretty difficult to figure out).

Anyway, he told me to make the payment (which I did) and submitted my abatement form. I’ve never had a problem turning in taxes on the last tax day, so I really don’t have any physical proof, other than the date on the check.

Not sure how this will turn out, but I’m wondering if anyone else found themselves in the same situation. All I remember was during COVID folks seem to be complaining about the mail service and I never had a problem. Maybe it’s my turn.

Glenn Paxton

Fredericksburg