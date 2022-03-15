Letter: Is buying oil from others really the best way to get it?

Is buying oil from others really the best way to get it?

I envision an editorial cartoon that shows presidents Biden and Putin facing each other over a table. With his left hand pounding the table, Biden criticizes Putin and imposes sanctions. Biden’s right hand is under the table handing Putin a bag of money. Putin is handing Biden a barrel of oil under the table. According to our Department of Energy, our Russian crude oil imports increased more than 2.5 times between 2020 and 2021. At over 200,000 barrels a day, we are handing Putin around $20 million a day. Are we not in fact subsidizing Putin’s war efforts?

While we cancel oil drilling and pipelines to get oil from Canada (which supplies 61 percent of our oil), we are strongly encouraging others—Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Columbia and Iraq, the next largest importers of oil to the U.S.—to pump more oil. All these cancellations in a move to slow down and halt global warming. It is unclear to me how reducing our drilling or passing oil through a pipeline while relying on others to produce more to make up our shortfall helps globally in reducing global warming.

One also must wonder, do these other countries actually produce oil in a cleaner, more environmentally safe way than we do in the U.S.? Are their environmental laws on producing oil so much better than our own? And is transporting oil by ship actually cleaner than by pipeline? My sense is no, but perhaps others can educate us with known facts. My question: Are we, in fact, increasing global warming by relying on less clean oil production and helping fund a war at the same time with our current policies?

Todd Blose

Stafford