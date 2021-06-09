LETTER: Is city writing checks that cant' be cashed?

Is Fredericksburg writing checks that it can’t cover?

City Council has approved a 9 percent budget increase for 2022, now at $105 million. New projects include the Riverfront Park for $5 million; a water and sewer treatment plant for $80 million; a fire station for $10 million; plus needed firefighters, police officers, and a new director of diversity for $80,000+ per year.

Our debt service includes the courthouse, two schools and the renovations of a third for $7 million per year, all without any new capital projects. There is no decrease in debt service until 2031, and these numbers are a “best guess,” sure to rise with inflation.

Council and the School Board are considering a new school for $50 million, and a council member with a vested interest in the schools says that may not be enough, this with a proposed building delivery date in three years. What happened to adding on to existing school buildings at a reduced cost?

Children are a major priority, and quality teachers, like city employees, need to be paid a competitive salary, but how do we pay for these things? Plunge deeper in debt, and on whose shoulders will this increasing debt be carried?