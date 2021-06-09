 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Is city writing checks that cant' be cashed?
0 comments

LETTER: Is city writing checks that cant' be cashed?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Is Fredericksburg writing checks that it can’t cover?

City Council has approved a 9 percent budget increase for 2022, now at $105 million. New projects include the Riverfront Park for $5 million; a water and sewer treatment plant for $80 million; a fire station for $10 million; plus needed firefighters, police officers, and a new director of diversity for $80,000+ per year.

Our debt service includes the courthouse, two schools and the renovations of a third for $7 million per year, all without any new capital projects. There is no decrease in debt service until 2031, and these numbers are a “best guess,” sure to rise with inflation.

Council and the School Board are considering a new school for $50 million, and a council member with a vested interest in the schools says that may not be enough, this with a proposed building delivery date in three years. What happened to adding on to existing school buildings at a reduced cost?

Children are a major priority, and quality teachers, like city employees, need to be paid a competitive salary, but how do we pay for these things? Plunge deeper in debt, and on whose shoulders will this increasing debt be carried?

Fredericksburg has limited ways to raise money to pay for all of this, and any one item could be a budget buster. Council approved a new tax increase, justified by one member stating that “most homeowners do not live in Fredericksburg anyway.” Rents will rise, so new projects and taxes will affect all of us.

How does council plan to prioritize and pay for these projects, and how will this debt impact us over the next decade? We can’t simply tax and spend while kicking this large financial can down the road without knowing who it’s going to land on.

Clint Van Zandt

Fredericksburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert