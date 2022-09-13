Letter: Is FLS campaigning for Spanberger?

Is FLS campaigning for Spanberger?

Am I the only one who sees what our local newspaper is up to?

Have you noticed the upswing in news articles about Spanberger and her political ads?

How about the hatchet editorials about the Republican candidate for the 7th District in November? Have you noticed how we are now hearing about “working across the aisle”? She is no longer to be known for voting along with Pelosi. No longer the true-blue Democrat. She is no longer part of the Biden fiasco affecting everyone in our district. She has an A-one PR machine with multiple offices, showing up whenever a camera appears.

Spanberger is in almost every edition of The Free Lance–Star, with little acknowledgement that she and the Democrats have sold out our families at the national level. I would ask you to read the super small print under her ads, delivered as 7th District accomplishments: “Paid for by funds approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.” Pelosi?

I don’t like my congressional representative sitting smugly with others in white pantsuits during the State of the Union address as the president of the United States is mocked by her party leader, ripping up his speech on national TV.

In closing, count the number of news articles about the Republican candidate for 7th District. The personal, woke Democrat attacks we subscribers also paid for do not count. Before the FLS published the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress editorial “Vega hasn’t yet put district over dogma” [Sept. 6], had you ever seen her name?

Douglas Craig

Spotsylvania