Is history repeating itself in U.S. today?

Many years ago when I was in junior high school, our history teacher had a lesson on the fall of the Roman Empire.

Even after all these years, I still remember the two reasons she gave for the fall: external pressure and internal decay.

Fast forward to 2021 in the United States of America—overwhelming outside pressure and, sadly, enormous internal decay.

I wonder what history will record about 2021 in America.

Nancy C. Garrett

Boston