Letter: Is it time to invoke the 25th Amendment?

Is it time to invoke the 25th Amendment?

In the wee hours of the morning of June 6, 1944, thousands of U.S. troops prepared to storm ashore to secure a very tenuous toehold on the Normandy beachhead.

Back in Berlin, the German high command tried repeatedly to wake up Hitler in order for him to issue the command to release the armor reserve units that could’ve hurled the invasion forces back into the sea.

But there were strict orders not to wake Hitler from his sleep under any circumstances. By the time Hitler finally gave the order to release the Panzer units, it was too late to influence the success of the Normandy invasion.

With all the current questions swirling around President Biden’s ability to serve in office today, coupled with his well known early-to-bed routine, could the same nightmare scenario occur with President Biden just as it did for the German high command in WWII?

After all, in wartime, the dead are the only ones afforded the luxury of a restful sleep.

With all the crises occurring in the world today, requiring alert presidential leadership, is it now time to invoke the 25th Amendment so decisive action can be taken when needed?

Richard Soehngen

Fredericksburg