Letter: Is it time to remove President Biden?

Is it about time we remove an elected president of the United States?
President Biden made the following remarks during a town hall for U.S. veterans in Delaware on Friday, Dec. 17. "My dad [his father had died in 2002], when I got elected vice president [in 2008] he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now—not because of the Battle of the Bulge. But he said, ‘And he won the Purple Heart. And he never received it. He never—he never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him.’" He continued, claiming, "So we got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house, and I came out, and (my father) said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there." (Frank had died in in 1999). Biden concluded the story, claiming he gave the medal to his uncle despite Frank’s humble protests.
The known facts indicate it’s not true. According to the New York Post, Biden’s father, Joseph R. Biden Sr., died in September 2002, more than six years before his son was elected vice president. Frank Biden, Joe Sr.’s brother, died in 1999. The piece also noted, "Frank Biden’s tombstone does not identify him as a Purple Heart honoree, nor does his obituary. A partial registry of known Purple Heart recipients also doesn’t note anyone by that name receiving the award, though that database is not comprehensive."
James Greenwood
Stafford