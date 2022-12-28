Letter: Is it time to remove President Biden?

President Biden made the following remarks during a town hall for U.S. veterans in Delaware on Friday, Dec. 17. "My dad [his father had died in 2002], when I got elected vice president [in 2008] he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now—not because of the Battle of the Bulge. But he said, ‘And he won the Purple Heart. And he never received it. He never—he never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him.’" He continued, claiming, "So we got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house, and I came out, and (my father) said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there." (Frank had died in in 1999). Biden concluded the story, claiming he gave the medal to his uncle despite Frank’s humble protests.