Letter: It is time to change our motto to Virginia is for Lovers of Life

Change our motto to Virginia is for Lovers of Life

As a resident of Fredericksburg for the past 40 years, it is extremely discouraging and disheartening to read opinions and letters to the editor in The Free Lance–Star expressing dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

I thought the motto for Virginia was Virginia is for Lovers, but apparently in the Fredericksburg area, the motto seems to be Fredericksburg is for Abortion.

Nothing has changed in Virginia after the court’s decision; abortion is still legal in Virginia.

More disturbing is the fact that Virginia will not be a prolife state, until the elections in November 2023, when voters can change the proabortion Senate and keep the prolife House.

If we do change the General Assembly, Gov. Youngkin will be able to sign commonsense legislation into law.

The only prolife law in Virginia since 2003 is the Parental Consent Law, which requires the consent of one parent before a teenager has an abortion, and this is now in jeopardy.

The Virginia Senate killed the commonsense bill requiring an ultrasound before an abortion is performed to confirm the pregnancy.

Ultrasound before an abortion is a life saving procedure, for an ectopic pregnancy, where the mother’s life is at stake.

Yet the proabortion Senate failed to pass this commonsense law as well as Informed Consent, which allows women to make well-informed decisions regarding their safety.

And the extreme Democratic Senate failed to pass a bill that would give the unborn child the best opportunity to survive if born after 20 weeks.

Who does this? Those whose pockets are filled with Planned Parenthood and abortionists’ money.

Just because abortion is legal it is never safe because a child dies.

It is time for Virginians to change our motto to Virginia is for Lovers of Life.

Eileen Roberts

Parents For Life

Spotsylvania