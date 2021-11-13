Letter: It's game on after Democrats endorsed in city elections

It’s game on after Dems endorsed in city elections

On Nov. 2, city residents elected all incumbent Democrats and new Democrats to City Council and School Board. Given the city’s pending financial situation, its reckless spending, shameful student performance and embarrassing state rankings, it begs the question as to how this could happen.

Historically, candidates for local Fredericksburg offices have declared as independents, which Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw characterized as being good for the city. However, that has now and forever changed. Certain candidates that declared as “independents” miraculously transformed into Democrats to receive the full weight and endorsement of the local Democratic Party. This included being featured on its website, polling support, and unapologetically identified on the Election Day sample ballot.

Opposing candidates on the other hand, honored the traditional nonpartisan practice of running as independents. Mayor Greenlaw however, fearful of the quality of candidates opposing her favorite Democrats, hypocritically and in direct contradiction to her publicly stated position, endorsed all Democratic-supported council candidates—Duffy, Frye, Graham and Gerlach. The facade of being independent has been exposed.