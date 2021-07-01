LETTER: It's GOP that's playing political games

It’s the GOP that’s playing political games
In the June 30 editorial [“On infrastructure bill, a deal is a deal”], The Free Lance–Star challenges Sen. Mark Warner and his Democratic colleagues to “stop playing political games” on infrastructure legislation.
Most Americans would agree that our nation’s system of highways, bridges, ports and airports has been neglected and is badly in need of repair. How many times, for instance, did we hear the former president talk about “infrastructure week” and pledge to address our country’s crumbling infrastructure?
Certainly, on this issue, he had the support of the American public as well as the support of the GOP members of Congress—and yet nothing was done
Now, having failed to address the issue when it had the chance, the GOP finds itself in the minority and has reverted to the only role it seems to cherish: acting as obstructionists in an effort to regain power and control of Congress.
When President Biden suggested that he might veto the bipartisan infrastructure bill if the reconciliation package wasn’t addressed as well, the GOP cried foul and feigned surprise even though Democrats had been very open about the need for a “two track” path to address our country’s immense infrastructure needs.
Ordinarily, when you’re in the minority party, you acknowledge basic math and don’t try to use a deal to leverage and upend the majority party’s agenda. Yet that is precisely what the GOP is attempting to do by insisting that they’ll only support “real” infrastructure spending while refusing to deal with a host of other challenges like climate change that must be addressed before it’s too late.
Let’s hope for the good of our country that the GOP members of Congress will stop playing political games and do what they were sent to Washington to do.
Robert Billingsley
Stafford