LETTER: It's GOP that's playing political games

It’s the GOP that’s playing political games

In the June 30 editorial [“On infrastructure bill, a deal is a deal”], The Free Lance–Star challenges Sen. Mark Warner and his Democratic colleagues to “stop playing political games” on infrastructure legislation.

Most Americans would agree that our nation’s system of highways, bridges, ports and airports has been neglected and is badly in need of repair. How many times, for instance, did we hear the former president talk about “infrastructure week” and pledge to address our country’s crumbling infrastructure?

Certainly, on this issue, he had the support of the American public as well as the support of the GOP members of Congress—and yet nothing was done

Now, having failed to address the issue when it had the chance, the GOP finds itself in the minority and has reverted to the only role it seems to cherish: acting as obstructionists in an effort to regain power and control of Congress.