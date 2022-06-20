Letter: It's National Pollinator Week

Keep pollinators from dying; skip pesticides

The insect apocalypse is a common phrase used today, yet people who regularly buy organic food or belong to organizations like master gardeners use poisons on their grass and sidewalks. The city’s tree planting list contains 21 non-native trees.

The uneducated might ignore warnings and use products that kill insects and cause cancer, but there’s no excuse for those trained to protect the earth. Since we rid the planet of DDT, the insecticides people currently use like chlorpyrifos, neonicotinoids, pyrethroids, pelargonic acids (the stand-alone pesticide ingredient in Roundup), and malathion (used to control weeds), are three times more dangerous than DDT and likely harm 97% of federally protected species.

People spray 1 million pounds in the U.S. per year. The dangers of lawn sprays have an exponential toxic affect that compromises the lives of multitudes of insects and their wind radius expands 100 yards.

The law for pesticide oversight, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, created in 1947, wasn’t designed to protect health or the environment. T

he EPA can only refuse to reregister a pesticide if the risks it poses to human health, wildlife and the environment are greater than the benefits it provides (crop yield and quality).

If a pesticide presents a clear danger, the economic advantages outweigh the dangers.

For National Pollinator Week, June 20–26, we need to stop the biodiversity loss, and protect our birds and insects. We need to support pollinator gardens and human health over turf.

Feed the birds; they eat masses of insects. Plant mint, lavender and basil to deter insects. Plant natives and lots of flowers in your front yards instead of grass. Read Carson’s “Silent Spring,” Goulson’s “Silent Earth” and the National Wildlife Federation’s blog.

Marilynn Mendell

Fredericksburg