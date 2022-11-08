Letter: It's understandable why candidates won't respond

On Oct. 16, The Free Lance–Star editor whined that only one Republican Congressional representative (incumbent or candidate) responded to its request to answer questions about the presidential election two years ago. It implied that they were not forthcoming, but I can think of three reasons why they wouldn’t bother to respond.

First, not everyone shares the editor's bloated opinion of his own opinions. Second, they know that their responses would not be reported in whole, as submitted, to allow readers to form their own opinions. They were right. There was one respondent, and the editor cherry-picked only one of those responses so that he could summarily judge on and dismiss it out of hand. Presumably, the other responses did not fit the editor’s narrative so they weren’t provided.

Given this editorial mistreatment, it is understandable why candidates would not bother to respond. Would you? A third reason why these incumbent and candidate representatives might not respond is because these same questions about elections were not asked of a multitude of Democrat election deniers, especially Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, Joe Biden’s press secretary and many others.

David McLaughlin

Fredericksburg