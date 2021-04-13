LETTER: I've given COVID enough of my life

I’ve given COVID enough of my life

“We’re almost there” was the opening line to your April 8 editorial [“Don’t become the last COVID-19 statistic”]. The same line we’ve been fed from government officials (on both sides of the political spectrum) for well over a year.

Remember 15 days to slow the spread? Just wait two more weeks, they said back in March 2020. Well, I say enough is enough.

Your editorial, as well as the musings of our government experts, completely discount the horrific toll lockdowns have had on our children, our small businesses and our mental health.

Our kids suffered and continue to suffer because of a lost year of education. Our elderly continue to suffer from isolation and fear. Our small business owners have been forced to close and lay off thousands of employees.

Our government has spent trillions of dollars (money it doesn’t have, by the way) to provide a backstop. So no, I won’t wait any longer. Vaccines are here and will shortly be available to all. They are highly effective.

I encourage everyone to get one, and join me in reclaiming your life from COVID-19 and stop the damage it has caused us all over the past year.

Steve Purkeypile

Spotsylvania