Letter: Jan. 6 hearings one-sided

Jan. 6 hearings are one-sided affair

I enjoyed Martin Davis’ article “Don’t turn from new ways of understanding,” except for his: 1) subtle swipe at the biblical flood narrative, and 2) comparing the Jan. 6 hearings to Watergate.

Jesus referenced the flood in Matt. 24:37-39 “In the days before the flood they were eating and drinking and marrying and giving in marriage till Noah entered the ark and they didn’t realize until the flood came and swept them away.”

The Watergate committee had four Democrat senators with Sam Ervin chairman, and three Republican senators. The Jan. 6 committee has seven Democrats led by chairman Bennie Thompson and their two sycophant Republicans. The Watergate hearings’ civil decorum was bereft of political grandstanding.

Investigate the events of Jan. 6, but allow for equal representation and rebuttal. One of the staff attorneys during the Watergate hearings was Hillary Clinton. Evidently, she learned from Nixon’s failure to destroy his incriminating tapes—she wiped some 33,000 emails off her private server. Was “Democracy” under attack when her campaign put forth their Steele dossier canard against Trump?

We all heard Bill Barr’s testimony to the committee that certified Biden’s victory. Not presented is what he said regarding the letter signed by former intelligence officers who claimed the Hunter laptop was Russian misinformation. “Their lie probably affected the outcome of the 2020 election.”

Will Rogers said, “If America passes out as a great nation we ought to put on our tombstone: America died from a delusion she had moral leadership.”

Richard Ford

Stafford