Letter: Jan. 6 hearings, treatment of Hunter Biden investigation further examples of bias

Jan. 6 hearings, treatment of Hunter Biden investigation are further examples of bias

Recently, it has been reported that the Department of Justice is debating whether or not to bring criminal charges against Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, for numerous federal crimes he has allegedly committed. The issue reportedly being discussed is whether pursuing charges against Hunter Biden at this time would unduly influence the midterm elections in November.

Why does this same reasoning not apply to the inquiry being conducted in the U.S. House of Representatives concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the U.S. Capitol? This partisan committee has announced that it will now conduct additional nationally broadcast hearings in September and October, immediately prior to the midterm elections. Is this not an obvious intent to influence the election? Any reasonable person would draw that conclusion. This hearing should have been over months ago, but this partisan committee, whose sole goal is to destroy former President Trump and the Republican Party, continues this charade.

The partisan committee has no interest in conducting a thorough examination of all that took place leading up to and during the events that actually occurred on Jan. 6. I am a retired federal law enforcement agent who has testified in court on numerous occasions for the prosecution. In each and every instance, I was subject to vigorous cross examination by the defense, and the defense counsel was permitted to call witnesses to dispute the prosecution’s case. This has not happened in the partisan Jan. 6 committee hearing. The only witnesses called support the conclusions that the Jan. 6 committee has already decided upon. The Jan. 6 committee has not conducted a fair and impartial inquiry into Jan. 6 that the United States of America demands in our democracy. It is well known this hearing is a made-for-TV Hollywood production.

Stephen W. Schenk

Spotsylvania