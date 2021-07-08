LETTER: Jan. 6 was indeed an assault on democracy

Jan. 6 was indeed an assault on democracy
What happened on Jan. 6, 2021? Nancy Pelosi calls it an “assault on our democracy.”
The initial Democrat mantra was that it was an “armed insurrection.” However, when FBI counterterrorism official Jill Sanborn testified before the Senate that no firearms were recovered from rioters, the mantra seemed to be a misnomer.
Even calling it an “insurrection” was difficult to defend when the “weapons” were bear spray and flagpoles. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson virtually laughed. saying, “If that was a planned armed insurrection, you really have a bunch of idiots.”
Then there was the narrative that there were “thousands of insurrectionists.” Yet videos surfaced showing many people acting like peaceful tourists while staying within the ropes of the Rotunda.
Certainly, there was violence. Violators should be prosecuted—but fairly, and include the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed Air Force veteran and supporter of President Trump as she breached the Capitol.
What is missing in the analysis is the why of what happened—not the what. Trump supporters believed that the election was stolen from him. Most showed up at the Capitol to protest the certification of the Electoral College results. They simply wanted to be heard.
They weren’t the only ones. An April Rasmussen Survey showed that “a majority (51 percent) of voters believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” with a breakdown of Republicans (74 percent), Democrats (30 percent), and Independents (51 percent).
Yes, Jan. 6 was an assault on our democracy. Congress had the opportunity to redress the grievances of those who breached the Capitol and failed to do so.
Let’s hope that the current forensic audit in Arizona and possibly other swing states redress those grievances regardless of whether they are favorable for Trump or not. Let democracy win.
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania