LETTER: Jan. 6 was indeed an assault on democracy

Jan. 6 was indeed an assault on democracy

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021? Nancy Pelosi calls it an “assault on our democracy.”

The initial Democrat mantra was that it was an “armed insurrection.” However, when FBI counterterrorism official Jill Sanborn testified before the Senate that no firearms were recovered from rioters, the mantra seemed to be a misnomer.

Even calling it an “insurrection” was difficult to defend when the “weapons” were bear spray and flagpoles. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson virtually laughed. saying, “If that was a planned armed insurrection, you really have a bunch of idiots.”

Then there was the narrative that there were “thousands of insurrectionists.” Yet videos surfaced showing many people acting like peaceful tourists while staying within the ropes of the Rotunda.

Certainly, there was violence. Violators should be prosecuted—but fairly, and include the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed Air Force veteran and supporter of President Trump as she breached the Capitol.