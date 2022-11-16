Letter: JFK gave us something to agree on

Concerning the letter "Today’s liberals aren’t JFK liberals," [Nov. 4], I found the last paragraph ironic, because I agreed wholeheartedly with it. “It is time to send the radicals of both parties home. To be respectful of opposing views, to make compromises when necessary, and to make government work for we the people.” Ironic, because he had just spent the previous paragraphs painting all liberals with the same vitriolic brush, as socialists, and addressing nothing in his own party.

It is sad to watch our leaders do things that turn people, neighbors, against each other as if “the other side” doesn’t care about America.

Liberals are not socialists, although they might look with interest at solutions that incorporate some socialist ideas, like social security. They are still capitalists. And while Trump is a fascist, in part because he doesn’t really understand how democracy works, I don’t think most people registered as Republicans are fascists.

We have one of the best voting systems in the country. It, and the peaceful transfer of power from election to election, are remarkable shining beacons of democracy. Don’t let leaders that create false fears about elections tear things down just because you believe Democrats are going to turn America into a socialist country. (Have you talked to any of your liberal neighbors lately?)

As for liberal run cities, I would suggest some amount of selective attention. Urban areas do tend to be more liberal than rural areas, yes, but I think if you looked closely you’d see that, for all cities, the bigger the city the more problems there are…mostly because they are big. Correlation is not causation.

By the way, I am old enough to be a JFK liberal. Let's relax a little and work together, people.

John Warner

Fredericksburg