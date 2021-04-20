LETTER: Johnston is ignorant on law enforcement

Donnie is ignorant on law enforcement basics

Once again, Donnie Johnston writes about things he knows nothing about. His April 17 column [“Police must stop treating public like enemy”] once again paints all cops with a wide brush.

He made the preposterous statement—in quotes—about police shooting first and asking questions later. What?

I had more than 26 years in law enforcement, both as a volunteer unpaid officer for four years and more than 22 years as a full-time cop, retiring as a lieutenant in charge of the detective division and as the internal affairs investigator in a department of 155 sworn personnel.

I was never trained to shoot first and ask questions later. I was never trained to empty my service weapon.

Johnston says, “If you are trained that everyone out there is a threat, then you shoot first and ask questions later.”

Please.

Yes, officers are trained that threats exist. When conducting a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation, the driver can clearly see that it is the police stopping them. Does the officer know anything at all about the driver? No. Could the driver be wanted for a serious crime? Certainly. Do they pose a threat? They could.