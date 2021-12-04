Letter: Johnston obviously didn’t watch the Rittenhouse trial or review his facts

Johnston must not have watched the Rittenhouse trial
Donnie Johnston’s column [Nov. 2] is incorrect on Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. He writes that Rittenhouse was looking for trouble during a civil demonstration protesting the killing of a Black man and that he killed two men and wounded another and that his parents allowed him to carry a firearm across state lines. Johnston maintains that Rittenhouse was a vigilante who took his firearm to take part in the demonstrations and rioting.
Johnston obviously didn’t watch the trial or review his facts, but only seems to get his information from watching MSNBC or CNN. Had he done so, he would have learned that many rioters were armed with firearms, skateboards, and were burning property; that Rittenhouse, whose father lives in Kenosha, carried an extinguisher and a medic bag to help people and protect property and didn’t bring his firearm across state lines; and that the Black man, Jacob Blake, was not killed.
Trial videos showed these men had chased Rittenhouse, hit him twice with a skateboard and aimed a firearm in his face. All three men involved in attacking Rittenhouse had troubled pasts, including mental illness, rape and domestic violence, but that’s irrelevant. If Wisconsin officials had maintained order, two men would be alive, another could still use his arm, and property would not have been destroyed.
Being acquitted of the charges means Rittenhouse was not guilty of the charges brought by the prosecutor. We cannot imagine how we would react if placed in the same situation. Rittenhouse’s lawyer states that he suffers from PTSD and is seeking therapy. Former President Donald Trump congratulated him on his self-defense verdict and didn’t elevate him. Rittenhouse isn’t a hero or a vigilante. He’s lucky to be alive and deserves to live his life in peace.
Lynda Dunaway
Spotsylvania