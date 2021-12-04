Letter: Johnston obviously didn’t watch the Rittenhouse trial or review his facts

Johnston must not have watched the Rittenhouse trial

Donnie Johnston’s column [Nov. 2] is incorrect on Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. He writes that Rittenhouse was looking for trouble during a civil demonstration protesting the killing of a Black man and that he killed two men and wounded another and that his parents allowed him to carry a firearm across state lines. Johnston maintains that Rittenhouse was a vigilante who took his firearm to take part in the demonstrations and rioting.

Johnston obviously didn’t watch the trial or review his facts, but only seems to get his information from watching MSNBC or CNN. Had he done so, he would have learned that many rioters were armed with firearms, skateboards, and were burning property; that Rittenhouse, whose father lives in Kenosha, carried an extinguisher and a medic bag to help people and protect property and didn’t bring his firearm across state lines; and that the Black man, Jacob Blake, was not killed.