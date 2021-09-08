LETTER: Join the final Frazier-Mason ride on Sept. 12

Join final Frazier-Mason ride this Sunday

Fifteen years ago, on Feb. 6, 2007, Josh Frazier, USMC, was gunned down by a sniper in Al Ramadi, Iraq. The next day a family member suggested to his father Rick that they should take a memorial ride.

Rick suggested they invite Vick and Christine Mason. Their son, Nick Mason, USANG, had been killed on Dec. 21, 2004, in a suicide bombing inside a mess hall in Mosul, Iraq.

From this idea, the biker community came together through Big Daddy Leather, aka Doug and Michelle Cantrell, and had the first Frazier–Mason Some Gave All Memorial Motorcycle Ride that summer. The ride started at Spotsylvania High School, where Josh attended, and went to King George High School, where Nick attended.

This gathering has happened every year, except last year.

On Sept. 12, bikers will gather for the last Frazier-Mason ride. It has been an incredible event. The families have put in uncountable hours, physically and emotionally. Their efforts have benefited, and continue to benefit, those who have been wounded during the Global War on Terror.