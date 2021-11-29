Letter: Justice system prevails in Rittenhouse trial

American justice system prevails in Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two white men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020, was acquitted by a jury on all five counts. That included first degree intentional homicide that could have sent Rittenhouse to life in prison.
For anyone who saw the video footage of Rittenhouse relentlessly being pursued by the victims, it was a clear case of self-defense
But not everyone agreed. As the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden implied that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist in a video posted on Twitter in 2020. As president, Biden said, the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included.” Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, called Rittenhouse a “racist, homicidal vigilante.” Crump represented Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot on Aug. 23 by a white policeman that prompted the Kenosha riots.
Referring to Rittenhouse as a white supremacist because he is a Trump supporter is laughable, no matter how many times Biden brings up Charlottesville. Neither is he a vigilante. In an interview with a Daily Caller reporter shortly before he opened fire, Rittenhouse explained why he showed up in Kenosha with a semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle and a medical kit. ‘People are getting injured. Our job is to protect this business [the Car Source dealership] and part of my job is to also help people.’ There was no mention of exacting retribution on law breakers.
The Rittenhouse verdict went far beyond Kyle Rittenhouse. It showed:
- Facts can overcome blatant bias from our politicians and legacy media.
- Mob rule will not be tolerated.
- Citizens will defend property rights when authorities can’t or will not.
Our justice system survives.
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania