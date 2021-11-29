Letter: Justice system prevails in Rittenhouse trial

American justice system prevails in Rittenhouse trial

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two white men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020, was acquitted by a jury on all five counts. That included first degree intentional homicide that could have sent Rittenhouse to life in prison.

For anyone who saw the video footage of Rittenhouse relentlessly being pursued by the victims, it was a clear case of self-defense

But not everyone agreed. As the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden implied that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist in a video posted on Twitter in 2020. As president, Biden said, the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included.” Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, called Rittenhouse a “racist, homicidal vigilante.” Crump represented Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot on Aug. 23 by a white policeman that prompted the Kenosha riots.