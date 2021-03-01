LETTER: Justice warriors should take a cue from reality TV

Justice warriors should take a cue from reality TV

In response to “Stand up against racism and hatred” by Selby McCash of Fredericksburg [Letters, Feb. 11], I agree that posting peace signs and others, such as “Hate has no home here” and “Dismantle racism,” have not eliminated bigotry.

During our politicized demonstrations, we have witnessed many confrontations in the struggle against oppression. Our long fight against discrimination reminds me of the blue-collar reality TV show, “Tough as Nails,” that my wife and I enjoy watching.

This is a show where both men and women participate in various manual rivalries to show their skill, strength and teamwork. From the programs we saw, it is a great representation of equality without double standards.

To eliminate racism, favoritism, nepotism, hatred and intolerance of those who do not assimilate to the norm and are chastised for being different, we need to follow that reality TV show’s example and get tough as nails to stand together against discrimination.

Rick Knight

Henrico