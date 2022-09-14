Letter: Kalahari owners benefit from deal, not area residents

Kalahari owners benefit from deal, not residents

I’ve been reading about the new Kalahari resort planned for Spotsylvania County. Two things have given me pause about this development.

1. There has been little information released to show how the major traffic impact this resort will generate on the already extremely burdened I–95 corridor (especially near Massaponax) and the regional feeder roads will be mitigated

2. The jaw-dropping amount of future tax dollar credits, which is in the millions of dollars.

I fail to see how this resort will better serve the residents of the region. The potential tax revenue that will be lost could be better spent by serving the residents with better-equipped schools, better roads, and repairs of failing infrastructure.

How long has Spotsy needed a new library branch? What about the condition of the building that houses the Snow branch? This year the Board of Supervisors flat funded our four-star, nationally recognized, outstanding regional library system.

How will that shortfall impact our students of the future? Why does a rich corporation need such huge tax breaks?

Answer me this, how will this resort and tax breaks improve the quality of your daily life, especially when you will be sitting in more traffic for longer periods of time?

Any new capacity obtained by the current I–95 improvements will be zeroed out instantly and compounded shortly. I–95 will be grid locked from Ruther Glen to D.C. This is not the right development for the location.

Ask yourselves who benefits the most from this real estate tax package. Is it the residents who lose potential tax revenue from a better-suited, longer-lived development with less generated traffic, or rich CEO Todd Nelson and wife who solely own their $300 million water park empire?

Kathryn Miller

Colonial Beach