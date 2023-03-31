Let's look at legislation that truly has a chance of reducing gun violence: Prison for dealers who do not perform the already legislated background checks, dealers who allow straw purchases, heavy punishment for dealers who do not have a license, universal background checks that include juvenile records, severe penalties for those in possession of a firearm when prohibited, and prohibiting the dropping of gun charges to get a plea bargain.

I do not support the banning of firearms by class; that has not worked since the National Firearms Act in 1934. Why do we keep heading down a path that has been a proven failure for 89 years? Let's keep all firearms out of the hands of those who have proven to be untrustworthy.