Letter: Keep crabs in the basket
Keep crabs in the basket

Keep pushing the crabs back into the basket

It’s quite obvious that the new editorial page editor leans so far left that he’s almost horizontal. In his Sunday editorial [“Charter schools must prove they are better”], he’s worried that higher- achieving students would flee to charter schools if given the chance to escape today’s public schools.

His idea is that the achievers should have to stay in public schools to skew the statistics upward to hide the truth about how bad our schools really are.

His opinion represents the crabs in a basket philosophy. None must be allowed to escape or climb out of the basket to better circumstances. If one crab tries to climb up and out, the other crabs must pull him back down into the basket.

Socialists practice this philosophy, though I doubt they would call it that. They love to use high-sounding words to cover their true intentions. They like the term public school but are terribly offended at the term charter school. It’s not reality that excites them, it’s how wonderful their words sound to their fellow travelers and how well their words camouflage the truth. As long as everyone is kept down to the same level, even if it’s the lowest level possible, they are thrilled. In their world view, it’s critical that everyone is equal. People are equally poor and downtrodden everywhere this belief has ever been tried. No, we mustn’t allow any student to reach his highest potential if that means escaping the public school basket.

Why not just dumb down the curriculum of the public schools, so that everyone gets an A? We don’t really need charter schools, do we? Charter schools sounds so harsh and exacting. Public schools sounds so much better to the ears. Results aren’t important, are they?

Ronnie Stevens

Stafford

