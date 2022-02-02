Letter: Keep crabs in the basket

Keep pushing the crabs back into the basket

It’s quite obvious that the new editorial page editor leans so far left that he’s almost horizontal. In his Sunday editorial [“Charter schools must prove they are better”], he’s worried that higher- achieving students would flee to charter schools if given the chance to escape today’s public schools.

His idea is that the achievers should have to stay in public schools to skew the statistics upward to hide the truth about how bad our schools really are.

His opinion represents the crabs in a basket philosophy. None must be allowed to escape or climb out of the basket to better circumstances. If one crab tries to climb up and out, the other crabs must pull him back down into the basket.