Letter: Keep dream of a post-racial America

Let’s keep dream of a post-racial America

Once again though not surprising, it was regrettable to find another progressive editorial, this one from the LA Times, featured on the April 16 editorial page, another example of the decidedly leftward bent of the FLS’s editorial staff. To blithely accuse the GOP and all conservatives of branding all Democrats and liberals as pedophiles or being pro-pedophile, is akin to blithely accusing the entire Democratic Party and all liberals of branding the GOP and all conservatives as racists or being pro-racist. This hyper-partisanship, superficial analysis and a further cementing of divisiveness and political polarization cannot be overstated.

In this regard a brief comment about Mr. Davis’ depressing April 2 commentary, appearing to advocate that today’s America must choose between a post-racial or racially aware America, not both simultaneously, that concentrating primarily on fostering a post-racial America is a naïve fantasy. This is a bleak future indeed, a future of forever highlighting and picking at the scab of racial identities, differences and animosities, of not letting our children ever forget that on this planet whites are inherently and forever systematic oppressors of people of color and Blacks in particular, that people of color and Blacks in particular are inherently and forever systematic victims.

I pray that America will forever maintain and never give up on Martin Luther King’s dream of a post-racial America and planet, of forever striving toward the better angels of the human spirit, not its darker ones.

Lou Bornstein

Dumfries