LETTER: Keep local elections non-partisan

Keep Fredericksburg elections nonpartisan
Thanks to the FLS for its measured editorial [“City elections should remain nonpartisan,” Aug. 4].
With the city elections moving from their traditional May timing to November of this year, as decreed by the General Assembly and opposed by all seven of the current City Council members, local elections will be held simultaneously with the more raucous, partisan state elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Partisan politics has sadly devolved into a blood sport over the last 30 years, with both parties becoming increasingly shrill and intolerant. Instead of reaching across the aisle to find solutions, partisan politicians are driving a wedge into our nation.
This type of political discourse (more like a cacophony) has no business in local politics. We elect our local officials to engage in thoughtful discussions to determine the best solutions for our city and its residents. We expect our local officials to listen to their constituents and to each other, and to work for the good of our wonderful city.
Partisan politics will only impede this process.
Voters should not confuse the partisan election rhetoric from state candidates with the election rhetoric from local, nonpartisan candidates.
Pay attention to the local candidates to determine which are best suited to represent us, and who will work with their fellow city councilors to find innovative answers for the questions that we face as a community.
Remember, local elections are nonpartisan and should stay that way.
Patricia Scuderi
Fredericksburg