Letter: Keep Park and Ride lots clean

Santa Claus is coming. Are all our Park and Ride Commuter lots ready? Are these parking lots all spruced up for his historic visit? Some of these commuter lots are!

I will zoom in on the Park and Ride Commuter lot at Oak Grove in Westmoreland County. These are wonderful tools to help curtail traffic!

Unfortunately, they are destinations, too, where some people decide to clean out their vehicles and toss out the litter. Moreover, Park and Ride lots are also used as giant ashtrays for cigarettes butts and/or beverage containers. This situation is inexplicable and creates an eyesore.

There is a current need for volunteers to adopt some commuter lots. I hasten to say a lot of people have been part of VDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program for decades. Presently, there is a need for new blood and preferably young folks.

Again, I am compelled to write that the Park and Ride lot at Oak Grove in Westmoreland County has been cleaned numerous times in the past three years. This year was different, though? People have not been tossing quite as much litter. Undoubtedly, the authorities have been visiting the lot to observe and/or conduct maintenance duties.

Anymore, there are security cameras all around us in public spaces. Why not implement security cameras in the Park and Ride lots? How about the issuance of parking permits? The Fourth Amendment, you say?

Park and Ride Commuter lots are usually placed at focal points in our counties. The lot at Oak Grove is located just as travelers enter the little hamlet.

This past year that Park and Ride Commuter lot has seen a significant improvement. So, I must end on a happy note. Merry Christmas everybody and have a safe and joyous holiday!

Brenda Hamilton Hynson

King George