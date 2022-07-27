Letter: Keep up the good work

Please, keep up the good work FLS

I am writing to add my voice to those who have previously expressed appreciation and gratitude to the editorial staff, and particularly Martin A. Davis Jr., of The Free Lance–Star for their balanced, informed, and astute opinion pieces over the past several months. From issues concerning the Spotsylvania County School Board representatives, education, critical race theory, and the banning of books to the toxic political climate in general, and most recently the dissatisfaction and errancy of the Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs decision.

As a transplanted Northerner who has followed and participated in the pre-Roe, pro-choice, abortion debate for well over 50 years, I am most appreciative for the recent articles and comments from David Kerr [“ ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ no throw-away phrase,” June 26], David Elliott [“Abortion is essential for reproductive care,” July 8] and Katherine Waddell [“Church/state wall of separation must stand,” July 17]. I thank the editorial staff for presenting intelligent, cogent, rational, fact-based analyses and respectable pieces.

In closing, I side with Fredericksburg resident Diane Peterson [“Davis’ columns are welcome light in local newspaper,” May 15], and I quote, “Thank you, Mr. Davis, for bringing your deeply informed, compassionate, and moderating voice to this small-town newspaper. We have been waiting for you.” To that I add my own commendation: Thank you, Martin Davis, and keep up the good work. Well done.

Dana Bonnell

Spotsylvania