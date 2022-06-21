Letter: Keep your guns, but at home

Keep your guns, but don’t bring them out

There are too many guns on the streets of America.

Nobody knows who is armed, and nobody seems to be using their guns to stem this long rash of gun violence plaguing the schools, highways, byways, shopping centers, theaters, and churches.

This simple suggestion seems to be the one suggestion that I believe we can all agree on. We have to clean up the streets of America in order for law and order to return to our social lives.

We can start by passing legislation that prohibits anyone from having a gun in their vehicle or on their person in any public setting outside of the walls of their home. God help anyone who tries to unlawfully violate the sanctity of your home.

We would implement the penalties of this new law in increments to give every person in America sufficient time to become aware of this new law.

I believe that we should have a mandatory gun search for anyone detained by police for any other reason. There should also be a harsh penalty if you are carrying without a reliable, verifiable reason.

Concealed carry permits should apply to few outside of police work. The streets are going to be cleaned up and no one should fear for their lives when they leave their homes to socialize in America.

The United States of America. All for one, and one for all!

Thomas Teates

Locust Grove