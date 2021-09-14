LETTER: Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone

Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone

On Sept. 1, my 6-year-old son, who attends Spotsylvania Elementary School, had the worst thing a parent could ever imagine happen to him. My husband went to pick him up early from school around 2:15 p.m. because of the impending weather and a tornado warning.

My husband showed his ID to enter the building, went to the office, signed my son out and waited for him to come to the office to leave.

My son never made it to the office. He went out the door on the side of the building, which is what they use for parent pickup at the end of the day. He exited the building, got scared because he didn’t see his daddy and tried to open the door, but it was locked from the outside.

He proceeded to walk to the parking lot, located my husband’s truck, stood there for a minute, got scared again because he didn’t see his daddy and proceeded to walk toward home.

He was then seen by a Good Samaritan walking down Brock Road on the sidewalk just past the new apartment building. They pulled over and stood with him in the rain and flagged down a deputy who was in oncoming traffic. Officer Jones brought my son back to the school. Meanwhile, the office staff is frantically trying to locate my child.