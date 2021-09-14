 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone
0 comments

LETTER: Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone

On Sept. 1, my 6-year-old son, who attends Spotsylvania Elementary School, had the worst thing a parent could ever imagine happen to him. My husband went to pick him up early from school around 2:15 p.m. because of the impending weather and a tornado warning.

My husband showed his ID to enter the building, went to the office, signed my son out and waited for him to come to the office to leave.

My son never made it to the office. He went out the door on the side of the building, which is what they use for parent pickup at the end of the day. He exited the building, got scared because he didn’t see his daddy and tried to open the door, but it was locked from the outside.

He proceeded to walk to the parking lot, located my husband’s truck, stood there for a minute, got scared again because he didn’t see his daddy and proceeded to walk toward home.

He was then seen by a Good Samaritan walking down Brock Road on the sidewalk just past the new apartment building. They pulled over and stood with him in the rain and flagged down a deputy who was in oncoming traffic. Officer Jones brought my son back to the school. Meanwhile, the office staff is frantically trying to locate my child.

Camera views were unclear. He walked with the guidance counselor briefly, then she went her separate way. Not until the Sheriff’s Office called the school and stated that “they found a 6-year-old boy walking down Brock Road that says he goes to your school” did they know where my child was.

They have no alarms on the doors, no buddy system in place and the doors can’t be locked from the inside in case of fire.

Kimberly Johnson

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert