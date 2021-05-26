 Skip to main content
LETTER: Kindness of strangers is appreciated
LETTER: Kindness of strangers is appreciated

Couple’s kindness is appreciated

I’d like to thank the young couple who came to my aid outside a local restaurant last week when I fell and lacerated my noggin. They were there in an instant with tissues and baby wipes, waiting with me while friends sought ice, and then retrieving my car so friends could take me to get some medical attention.

Two stitches later, I was pronounced good to go.

It’s so easy these days to talk and write about what’s wrong in the world. This couple was a lovely example of what’s right.

Thank you for being there.

Denise Luck

Spotsylvania

