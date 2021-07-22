LETTER: King George officials ignored constituents' concerns

K.G. officials ignored constituents’ concerns

A planning meeting was held in King George on July 13 regarding construction of a cell tower at the beginning of Hobson Lane, a single-lane, dead-end country road.

The firehouse room where the meeting was held was dark with no podium or microphone. The planners sat at a table with their backs to us without any introductions.

A tower representative was able to speak with no time limit. Several constituents were able to speak for three minutes each. Their concerns were a reduction in home values, radiation contamination, ground and well pollution, harm to migratory birds whose flight path is over our houses, and the closure of our road to park heavy equipment during construction.

Following our comments, planning members spoke amongst themselves and allowed the tower representative to respond with no time limits and no concise answers. I have since learned that the rules state that constituents cannot respond to any discussion.

This sure seems like our freedom of speech is being cut off. Most of the discussion was on the radiation from cell phones, ignoring the fact that the tower transmits radiation 24/7.