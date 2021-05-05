LETTER: Kinship placements should be funded same as foster care

Fund kinship placements same as foster care

Family placements for children in foster care, also referred to as kinship placements, have been shown to be effective in reducing behavioral problems in children, decreasing the likelihood of foster placement disruptions, and preserving a child’s cultural identity.

If we know the benefits of kinship care for youth in foster care, then why does Virginia consistently rank last in the nation for kinship placements?

The reason isn’t for a lack of kinship interest or support for these children, but rather for a lack of financial assistance and guidance provided for kinship caregivers. Reports indicate that kinship caregivers often have lower incomes than foster and adoptive parents, and many are also grandparents, with around 40 percent living below the poverty level.

As parents and caregivers of all types know, raising a child is expensive. Food, clothing, extracurricular activities, school supplies and other expenses add up. For families already dealing with financial insecurity, adding another child to the mix may not be an option without support.