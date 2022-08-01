 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kudos to Cathy!

Kudos to Cathy

Dyson, best around

Cathy Dyson is a great writer whose articles are extremely well done, clever, and interesting. “There’s something different about these ducks” on July 25 was absolutely delightful. A wonderful story!

“Veteran court graduate beats the odds” [July 31] is warm and loving, showing a U.S. Army Ranger hero recovering from the wounds of Iraq with help of the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket and friends who loved him.

Cathy is one of the very best in the industry!

Jim Ogletree

Lake of the Woods

