Letter: Kudos to Hugh Mercer third grade hero

Kudos to Hugh Mercer’s third-grade hero

“Fredericksburg police department recognizes Hugh Mercer third grader as hero” [March 10] really moved me, and I think this young man deserves every bit of recognition he has gotten. I cannot remember the last time I saw somebody stop to pick up debris along the road, and this young man did not hesitate with nobody looking. This brave boy risked his own safety to help keep drivers safe as well as our streets a little more clean. Luckily, a police officer was nearby to witness this boy’s actions and give him just a little bit of the praise he deserves.

This incident should be looked up to and talked about as much as possible because nowadays, children are not seen outside as much, let alone chipping in to help clean up the environment. This idea should spark an eco-friendly approach in the classroom, as it seems Ms. Cunningham is teaching in her classroom. This brilliant teacher should be extremely proud of these children and future leaders she’s teaching as they are 8 years old and already becoming upstanding citizens.

If teachers and parents all around had as much of an impact as Hugh Mercers’ do, I feel we would be set up pretty nicely for the generations to come.

Zachary Miller

Spotsylvania