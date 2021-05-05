LETTER: Kudos to sheriff for not backing down

Kudos to sheriff for not backing down

Good for you, Sheriff Tony Lippa! It seems you have made some changes to appease the local NAACP, but now it appears that enough is enough. Keep that flag flying, sir. [“NAACP calls on Caroline Sheriff’s Office to denounce ‘co-option’ of ‘thin blue line’ flag,” April 23].

At any time, any second, any person or group is going to be offended by something. When a plastic potato is offensive, what have we become?

Keep going strong, Sheriff Lippa. More sheriffs should be like you.

John Walt

Fredericksburg