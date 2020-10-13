 Skip to main content
LETTER: Kudos to Spotsy on easy early voting
Congratulations to Spotsylvania County for the convenient and well-run early voting location at 4924 Southpoint Parkway (across from Southpoint Cracker Barrel). Voting was quick and easy with no lines. COVID precautions were followed, and voters wore masks.

It was comforting to insert our completed ballots into the machine ourselves and know our ballots would be counted rather than depending on the mail. Even curbside voting from your car is available.

They will be open for voting Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the two Saturdays before the election: Oct. 24 and 31. Vote early to avoid long lines on Election Day.

Phyllis E. Hill

Spotsylvania

