Letter: Kudos to Spotsy students for speaking at school board meetings

Spotsy students are models parents should follow

I am writing to express my appreciation for Spotsylvania students who attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings to make their public comments. For the most part, they speak about school related issues, not about specific board members who please or displease them.

Please continue to increase your level of participation. Please do not take a vacation from making public comments during the summer months. You set fine examples for others to follow, and that should continue.

A recent Free Lance–Star article regarding the filing of a Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) lawsuit against the school board, naming Kirk Twigg, Lisa Phelps, Rabih Abuismail and April Gillespie as persons who allegedly violated the VFOIA, was heartening. Ms. Shelley, Dr. Daniels and Ms. Cole warned the majority numerous times they were violating the VFOIA.

Mr. Twigg is the chairman and Ms. Gillespie is the vice chairperson of the school board. Ms. Gillespie’s campaign literature noted that, “She has received a certificate of training from the Virginia Freedom of Information Council.” Alert high school students recognized an apparent VFOIA violation. Ms. Gillespie did not warn her colleagues of a potential VFOIA problem.

Parents and teachers should be proud of our high school students for acting as informed and involved citizens. The present school board majority could learn a few lessons from them if they would listen.

Ronald N. Fiske

Spotsylvania