LETTER: Kudos to Steve Spratt on his retirement

Congratulations

to Steve Spratt

on his retirement

Fredericksburg lost a mainstay of the community on Dec. 15 when Steve Spratt closed the doors of Steve Spratt Improvements and retired. “Heading to the dock while there is still wind in the sails” as he says.

I came to appreciate Steve’s high standards soon after my wife and I bought our house on Littlepage Street in the mid 1980s. We decided to change our entrance and add on a small covered front porch, which required redoing the brick stoop.

Steve hired a brick mason to do the work, and when he was finished, I thought he had done a nice job. But not according to Steve. He saw some problems that I would never have noticed and had the guy dismantle what he had done and do it over.

That project was the first of a number of projects we hired Steve Spratt Improvements to do for us over the past 30 years. Steve’s pleasant personality, sense of humor, professionalism and high standards were there each time, and I know that many in Fredericksburg and the surrounding area have seen the same qualities in him.

One so conscientious and pleasant is rare, and Steve and his company will be greatly missed.