LETTER: Lack of bipartisanship could sink Biden's agenda

Lack of bipartisanship could sink Biden’s agenda

An eerie parallel is currently unfolding in front of the American people. Just over a century ago, President Woodrow Wilson’s Versailles Peace Treaty went down to defeat in the Senate. Wilson, who in his own mind was the smartest guy in the room (and maybe he was), also held an invincible belief that he was “right,” and anyone who disagreed with him was “wrong.”

In selling the treaty, Wilson did not really want to discuss the issues with those pesky Republicans, so he moved ahead without them. Then a strange thing happened. The Republicans unanimously turned against the treaty, and suddenly it was too late for Wilson to try and bring them on board to support his magnificent concept.

History suggests that Wilson’s basic mistake was initially excluding the Republicans from the discussions and the debates that resulted in the final draft submitted for the Senate vote. It was a solely Democrat plan, and Republicans felt under no obligation to support it.

Campaign promises to the contrary, President Joe Biden (who is not the smartest guy in the room) has so far been governing without any Republican support. He seems to share Wilson’s belief that he is “right” and anyone who disagrees with him is “wrong.”