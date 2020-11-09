Letter: Large dollar donations don't belong in elections

Large dollar donations don’t belong in elections

No matter what happened in the election, we citizens can agree on the fact that big money has taken over and decides much of our policies. How did monies get to be so extreme in our elections? In 2010, the Supreme Court decided that “corporations are like individual people” in Citizen’s United v. Federal Election Commission.

The court ruled, 5–4, that the First Amendment prohibits limits on corporate funding of independent broadcasts in candidate elections. The justices said that the government’s rationale for the limits on corporate spending—to prevent corruption—was not persuasive enough to restrict political speech.

Overturning a Supreme Court decision is very difficult. Decisions can be altered only by the rarely used procedure of constitutional amendment or by a new ruling of the court. To amend the Constitution requires approval from three-quarters of the state legislatures—no easy feat. At this point in time, 20 states have signed on to an amendment to overturn this decision.

We the people need control over this massive money flow in our elections. Support the working amendment.

Elizabeth Suzanne Willis

Spotsylvania